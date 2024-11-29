CDA eyes international investors for luxury hotel plots and upscale housing in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a plan to attract international and local investors for the auction of two prime five-star hotel plots in Islamabad’s prestigious Sector F-5, scheduled for December 17.

During a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, officials decided to involve Pakistan’s embassies and missions abroad to promote the investment opportunities.

One plot is located near the Pakistan National Council of Arts, while the other is adjacent to the Marriott Hotel, offering strategic locations ideal for luxury hospitality development.

To encourage participation, CDA has introduced flexible payment terms, including a two-year installment plan. Successful bidders can gain possession after paying 75% of the total amount and commence building approvals with just 25% payment.

These investor-friendly measures are part of CDA’s broader strategy to maximize interest in the auction.

The meeting also discussed plans to auction over 200 residential plots in Sector C-14, located at the scenic foothills of the Margalla Hills. Designed for a premium lifestyle, these one-kanal plots will target both local and overseas Pakistanis, with priority given to investments made in foreign currencies, such as the US dollar.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need to engage overseas Pakistanis and global investors in positioning Islamabad as a hub for tourism, business, and modern living.

“These initiatives reflect our vision to transform Islamabad into a city of progress and luxury,” he said, adding that embassies and missions abroad would play a vital role in promoting these opportunities.

The CDA has also relaxed bylaws and introduced streamlined processes to encourage participation. Combined with flexible payment plans and attractive terms, the initiatives are expected to draw significant investment, solidifying Islamabad’s position as a premier destination for high-end development.