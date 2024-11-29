Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Over 1,500 exporters benefit from FBR’s duty-free import scheme

Export Facilitation Scheme aims to boost SMEs; revised rules expand tax and import benefits

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that over 1,500 exporters are utilizing the duty and tax-free import benefits under its Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS). 

This scheme, which simplifies procedures through single administrative documents, is focused on supporting exporters, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to the FBR, manufacturers-cum-exporters using the EFS are now required to pay sales tax on locally procured input goods for use in finished products. Under SRO.1042(I)/2024, authorized users can import input goods without customs duty, federal excise duty, sales tax, or withholding tax. However, locally sourced inputs must include sales tax payments, while imported goods remain tax-free upon filing the relevant Goods Declaration.

The revised EFS rules have also expanded the scheme’s scope, allowing manufacturers-cum-exporters to import specific textile inputs under allocated quotas. Additionally, the FBR has implemented measures to address the petroleum shortage by introducing a scheme for importing, selling, and re-exporting petroleum products under customs-bonded facilities.

To streamline customs operations and reduce congestion at dry ports, the FBR has declared new facilities, including Dry Port Jia Bagga, M/s Sky Media (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi, and M/s Seaboard Logistics (SMC-PVT) Ltd, Karachi, as customs ports. 

It also expanded the area of existing customs stations and declared M/s Qasim Freight Station Off-dock Terminal Karachi operational.

These initiatives aim to enhance export efficiency, address logistical challenges, and strengthen support for the country’s export-oriented industries.

Previous article
K-Electric seeks Rs0.27 per unit refund in October fuel adjustment petition
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing
Top News Updates

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 29, 2024

The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin on Friday.

IGI Holdings warns of fraudulent use of IGI Finex Securities name on social media

One year on from Regent Plaza sale to SIUT, hotel’s parent company bows out from PSX

Cybercriminals target shoppers with 38 million phishing attacks in 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.