Over 1,500 exporters benefit from FBR’s duty-free import scheme

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that over 1,500 exporters are utilizing the duty and tax-free import benefits under its Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

This scheme, which simplifies procedures through single administrative documents, is focused on supporting exporters, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to the FBR, manufacturers-cum-exporters using the EFS are now required to pay sales tax on locally procured input goods for use in finished products. Under SRO.1042(I)/2024, authorized users can import input goods without customs duty, federal excise duty, sales tax, or withholding tax. However, locally sourced inputs must include sales tax payments, while imported goods remain tax-free upon filing the relevant Goods Declaration.

The revised EFS rules have also expanded the scheme’s scope, allowing manufacturers-cum-exporters to import specific textile inputs under allocated quotas. Additionally, the FBR has implemented measures to address the petroleum shortage by introducing a scheme for importing, selling, and re-exporting petroleum products under customs-bonded facilities.

To streamline customs operations and reduce congestion at dry ports, the FBR has declared new facilities, including Dry Port Jia Bagga, M/s Sky Media (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi, and M/s Seaboard Logistics (SMC-PVT) Ltd, Karachi, as customs ports.

It also expanded the area of existing customs stations and declared M/s Qasim Freight Station Off-dock Terminal Karachi operational.

These initiatives aim to enhance export efficiency, address logistical challenges, and strengthen support for the country’s export-oriented industries.