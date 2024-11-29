Sign inSubscribe
PPL announces new gas, condensate discovery in Sindh 

Discovery expected to bolster domestic energy reserves and reduce reliance on imports

By News Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced the discovery of gas and condensate from the Upper Sand (C-Sand) reservoir at its Pateji X-1 well in the Shah Bandar Block, located in Sujawal District, Sindh.

According to the company’s notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the well was drilled and tested, yielding promising results with a production capacity of 12.4 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 196 barrels per day of condensate. The wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) was measured at 2,551 psi on a 32/64″ choke.

The discovery marks the second successful find from the well, following an earlier discovery in the D-Sand reservoir on November 15, 2024.

PPL operates the Shah Bandar Block with a 63% working interest, alongside joint venture partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (32%), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (2.5%), and Government Holdings Private Limited (2.5%).

The discovery is expected to add significant hydrocarbon reserves, addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges and reducing reliance on imported energy. The well was drilled to a depth of 2,475 meters to test the Upper Sand and Lower Goru formations, with hydrocarbons identified through drilling and wireline logs.

