Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM steps in to resolve dispute with German power firm

Tariq Fatemi has been given the task of addressing the dispute with Siemens over settlement agreement brokered by the Energy Task Force

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, to address a dispute involving Rousch Power Limited and its German partner, Siemens, over a settlement agreement brokered by the Energy Task Force, led by Power Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

Business Recorder reported that the German Embassy’s concerns regarding the settlement were raised during recent Pakistan-EU talks, where the German Ambassador highlighted apprehensions over the deal. A letter from the German Embassy to the Power Minister underscored the long-standing involvement of Siemens in Pakistan’s power sector and flagged recent developments as alarming for the German business community.

Siemens is a key shareholder in Rousch Pakistan Power Limited (RPPL), an Independent Power Producer operating under agreements valid until 2031. 

The German side conveyed dissatisfaction with the settlement terms, particularly regarding currency transfer guarantees for dividends and settlement sums. Siemens requested guarantees from Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance and the State Bank to address these concerns.

The German Federal Foreign Office has also expressed concern, stating that unresolved issues could harm Pakistan-German business ties. Georg Klussmann, Head of Division for Pakistan at Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, emphasized that protracted delays risk eroding trust among German enterprises and investors.

Under the proposed settlement, RPPL would transfer its power complex to Pakistan for a nominal $1 (in PKR equivalent), receive Rs 5.5 billion for the OFME period due to early termination, and Rs 2.8 billion for maintaining the complex until the transfer is complete. However, Siemens described the settlement terms as unfavorable but remained open to negotiations.

The German government has called for Pakistan’s decision-makers to engage further to avoid jeopardizing future bilateral relations. Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in Berlin has recommended increased diplomatic efforts to reach a resolution acceptable to all parties.

Previous article
PPL announces new gas, condensate discovery in Sindh 
Next article
K-Electric seeks Rs0.27 per unit refund in October fuel adjustment petition
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing
Top News Updates

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 29, 2024

The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin on Friday.

IGI Holdings warns of fraudulent use of IGI Finex Securities name on social media

One year on from Regent Plaza sale to SIUT, hotel’s parent company bows out from PSX

Cybercriminals target shoppers with 38 million phishing attacks in 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.