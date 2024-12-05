Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Court approves merger of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim with Fauji Fertilizer Company

Share swap arrangement finalized; merger aims to streamline operations

By News Desk

The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench has approved the merger of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) with Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL), according to a stock filing on Thursday.  

The merger was approved under a Scheme of Arrangement dated September 26, 2024. The judgment, issued on December 4, 2024, allows FFCL to proceed with the amalgamation, including ancillary matters related to the merger.

“We are pleased to announce that vide Judgment issued on December 4, 2024, passed in Civil Original No. 04 of 2024, the Honourable Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench has allowed the said petition and, inter alia, sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement dated September 26, 2024, for the merger, by way of amalgamation, of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (“FFBL”) with and into Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited,” read the notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) by the FFCL. 

According to the Scheme of Arrangement, FFCL will issue a total of 150,870,449 fully paid ordinary shares to FFBL shareholders, excluding FFCL and its nominees. The share swap will follow a ratio of one (1) FFCL share for every 4.29 ordinary shares of FFBL, based on a face value of PKR 10 per share, with adjustments for fractional shares.

The merger, approved by the court, is expected to consolidate operations and streamline the corporate structure of the fertilizer companies. 

The company said that a copy of the judgment has been made available on the Lahore High Court’s website. The record date for the share issuance will determine the allocation of FFCL shares to eligible FFBL shareholders.

On September 20, the Board of Directors of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited approved the merger of the company with and into Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited.

According to a disclosure made to the PSX on September 20, under the terms of the Scheme, the entire undertaking of the FFBL including its assets, liabilities, privileges, obligations, rights, and business would be merged, by way of amalgamation, with and into FFCL, and all of its shares shall be canceled.

Previous article
PM sets Dec 31 deadline for FBR digitalisation
Next article
Bitcoin surpasses $100,000, marking a milestone in cryptocurrency history
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF’s exchange rate condition keeps PKR undervalued, fueling inflation, debt: report

Rupee's average value without the IMF condition would have been Rs211.5 by the end of October, claims tax advisory firm

Govt raises Rs2 trillion via Sukuk auctions at PSX in 2024

Pakistan’s public sector companies report Rs102 billion net profit

PakWheels expands into UAE with launch of ArabWheels

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.