FBR

PM sets Dec 31 deadline for FBR digitalisation

Shehbaz Sharif directs stricter measures to boost tax collection

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, soon after returning from Saudi Arabia, chaired a meeting on tax reforms and set December 31 as the deadline for the digitalisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). 

He instructed relevant authorities to implement measures to enhance tax collection and emphasized the need for a strategy based on available data, according to a source in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was informed that video analytics technology to monitor real-time production in the sugar industry has been installed to curb tax evasion. 

It was also revealed that a digital invoicing system has been designed, with a mobile application for small businesses expected to be ready by the end of the month.

Participants were briefed on the restructuring of the board of Pakistan Revenue Automation Pvt Limited (PRAL), which was established in 1994 to streamline and automate tax processes in collaboration with the FBR. 

The prime minister stressed the importance of these reforms to modernize tax administration and improve revenue collection.

News Desk
News Desk

