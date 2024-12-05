Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt, 17 IPPs agree on revised hybrid ‘‘take and pay’’ model

Revised agreements are expected to save up to Rs200-300 billion in revenue, reduce Rs3.50 per unit in tariffs 

By Monitoring Desk

The government’s Task Force on Energy and 17 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) operating under the 1994 and 2002 power policies have reached an agreement on a hybrid “take and pay” model after extensive discussions in Rawalpindi, Business Recorder reported, citing sources.. 

The task force, led by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, includes senior officials and experts from NEPRA, CPPA-G, SECP, and other institutions.

While the government previously confirmed revised pacts with 11 IPPs, the exact number of signatories among the 17 IPPs remains unverified. 

Legal teams from both sides reviewed the draft Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Implementation Agreements (IAs), which are now pending cabinet approval before submission to NEPRA for new tariff determinations.

The revised agreements are expected to save the government up to Rs200-300 billion. Key terms include rebased tariffs, profit-sharing adjustments, and changes to indexation mechanisms. 

For instance, Nishat Chunian Power Limited has formally approved amendments to its Power Purchase Agreements and Implementation Agreements, along with a shift to the hybrid model, effective from November 1, 2024.

The changes also address outstanding receivables, with the government committing to clear them within 90 days of the agreement’s approval. Arbitration clauses in agreements are being revised to local laws, replacing the LCIA Arbitration clause with Islamabad-based arbitration.

According to sources, agreements have been reached with approximately 30 IPPs to date, including those under pre-1994, 1994, and 2002 power policies, as well as bagasse-based IPPs. 

The next round of negotiations will focus on government-owned power plants and renewable energy projects.

The government anticipates a reduction of Rs3.50 per unit in tariffs from the revised agreements, which could increase to Rs6.50 per unit after re-profiling debts of Chinese IPPs, subject to Beijing’s approval.

Previous article
IMF’s exchange rate condition keeps PKR undervalued, fueling inflation, debt: report
Next article
PM sets Dec 31 deadline for FBR digitalisation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF’s exchange rate condition keeps PKR undervalued, fueling inflation, debt: report

Rupee's average value without the IMF condition would have been Rs211.5 by the end of October, claims tax advisory firm

Govt raises Rs2 trillion via Sukuk auctions at PSX in 2024

Pakistan’s public sector companies report Rs102 billion net profit

PakWheels expands into UAE with launch of ArabWheels

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.