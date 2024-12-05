Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Meta plans $10 billion investment for its largest AI data center

Construction of Meta’s new data center will start in December and is expected to continue until 2030

By Monitoring Desk

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Wednesday that it will spend $10 billion to build an AI-focused data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana.

This will be Meta’s largest data center in the world, designed to process large amounts of data needed for artificial intelligence.

The announcement comes after Meta said it is looking for nuclear power developers to help meet its energy needs and AI goals. The company wants to add 1 to 4 gigawatts of new nuclear power in the U.S. starting in the early 2030s.

Big tech companies like Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft need more energy due to the growing use of AI. However, challenges like old nuclear plants, regulatory delays, fuel supply issues, and local opposition could slow down the use of nuclear power.

Meta’s Louisiana data center will use electricity matched with renewable energy, working with Entergy, a utility company that serves parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy already runs two nuclear plants in Louisiana and has worked on energy projects for other tech companies, like Amazon.

Construction of Meta’s new data center will start in December and is expected to continue until 2030.

Previous article
Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 100 electric vehicles
Next article
‘Large number’ of Americans’ metadata stolen by Chinese hackers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Power division lifts recruitment ban on DISCOs to pave way for...

Decision comes after persistent demand from federal ministers and MNAs to open up hiring opportunities in DISCOs

Musk grows xAI with plans to deploy over 1 million GPUs for AI training

‘Large number’ of Americans’ metadata stolen by Chinese hackers

Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 100 electric vehicles

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.