Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 100 electric vehicles

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has successfully assembled and delivered more than 100 units of its electric vehicle model, Honri-VE, under a toll manufacturing agreement with its associated company, Eco-Green Motors Limited.

In a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on December 5, 2024, DFML highlighted this milestone as part of its efforts to resume and stabilize manufacturing operations after a period of dormancy. The company expressed gratitude to its stakeholders for their continued trust and confidence, particularly after the restart of production activities.

This development marks a significant step forward for DFML as it positions itself within the growing electric vehicle market in Pakistan. The deliveries are part of a broader strategy by Eco-Green Motors to meet increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions.