Headlines

Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 100 electric vehicles

In collaboration with Eco-Green Motors, DFML accelerates its return to manufacturing

By Web Desk

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has successfully assembled and delivered more than 100 units of its electric vehicle model, Honri-VE, under a toll manufacturing agreement with its associated company, Eco-Green Motors Limited.

In a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on December 5, 2024, DFML highlighted this milestone as part of its efforts to resume and stabilize manufacturing operations after a period of dormancy. The company expressed gratitude to its stakeholders for their continued trust and confidence, particularly after the restart of production activities.

This development marks a significant step forward for DFML as it positions itself within the growing electric vehicle market in Pakistan. The deliveries are part of a broader strategy by Eco-Green Motors to meet increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Apple facing hurdles in adapting Baidu AI models for China
Meta plans $10 billion investment for its largest AI data center
