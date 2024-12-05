Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise to $16.62 billion, boosted by ADB inflows

State Bank reserves surge by $620 million following ADB inflows

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reached $16,620 million as of November 29, 2024, reflecting a significant boost to the country’s financial stability. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that its reserves increased by $620 million during the week, climbing to $12,038.3 million, primarily due to an official inflow of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Commercial banks’ net foreign reserves stood at $4,581.7 million, maintaining a stable share of the overall reserves. The combined reserves highlight Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its external financial position amidst economic challenges.

The infusion from ADB marks a critical addition to SBP’s reserves, aiding in foreign exchange management and stabilizing the rupee. Such inflows are pivotal for meeting international obligations and financing essential imports.

