Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Saudi Arabia extends $3 billion deposit support to Pakistan’s economy for another year

Riyadh extends economic lifeline: $3 billion deposit with Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development to bolster Pakistan’s economic stability, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has announced the extension of its $3 billion deposit placed with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for an additional year. Originally maturing on December 5, 2024, the deposit will now remain with Pakistan’s central bank until December 2025.

This extension underscores the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economy by reinforcing its foreign exchange reserves. The funds play a vital role in enhancing Pakistan’s financial stability, enabling sustained economic growth and development.

The $3 billion deposit agreement was initially signed in 2021 under the directives of the Saudi leadership, aimed at strengthening ties with Pakistan. Over the years, the agreement has been renewed multiple times, including extensions in 2022 and 2023, symbolizing the enduring relationship between the two nations.

Pakistan, grappling with economic challenges, views this gesture as a testament to the strong bond between the “brotherly” countries. The rollover provides a critical lifeline for maintaining adequate reserves, a key factor in meeting international obligations and stabilizing the rupee.

The Saudi government’s continued financial support comes at a time when Pakistan is navigating through global economic headwinds. This latest extension further solidifies Saudi Arabia’s role as a key economic partner and ally in Pakistan’s journey toward financial recovery.

Previous article
Wheat imports 100% reduced during first 04 months of FY 2024-25
Next article
Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise to $16.62 billion, boosted by ADB inflows
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NEPRA jacks up power tariff by 20 paisa per unit under...

The adjustment applies to all DISCOs and K-Electric consumers, except lifeline customers, who are exempt from this increase

Sui Southern Gas Company reports significant profit turnaround

China sanctions 13 U.S. firms involved in $385 mn Taiwan arms deal

Honda to recall over 205,000 US SUVs over fuel leak concern

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.