Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PakWheels expands into UAE with launch of ArabWheels

PakWheels leverages two decades of expertise to introduce ArabWheels, transforming the UAE’s automotive marketplace

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: PakWheels, an online automotive platform in Pakistan, has expanded its operations into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the launch of ArabWheels. This marks the company’s entry into the UAE’s automotive market.

PakWheels, founded in 2003, has been a major player in Pakistan’s car buying and selling industry. With ArabWheels, the company aims to provide services to UAE consumers, offering a range of vehicles for sale, as well as additional services like car inspections and a ‘sell it for me’ program.

ArabWheels also plans to make use of PakWheels’ established online presence to engage with the UAE market. The platform will provide localized content and market insights to assist consumers in making informed car buying decisions.

The UAE, with its strong demand for luxury and used vehicles, presents an opportunity for ArabWheels to enter a competitive market. PakWheels’ expansion is part of a broader strategy to establish its presence in international markets.

Previous article
ADB, SAFCO ink $86.2 million deal for Pakistan’s first sustainable aviation fuel plant
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NTC approves key tax reforms to boost harmonization and address under-taxed...

ISLAMABAD: The National Tax Council (NTC) has decided to strengthen tax harmonization and implement key reforms to address under-taxed sectors, including real estate, property,...

Chenab finally announces financial results for June 2024. What took so long?

Petroleum Minister denies oil deal with Russia

Grains for gold: Indian export curbs drive boom in barter smuggling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.