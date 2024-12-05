PakWheels expands into UAE with launch of ArabWheels

ISLAMABAD: PakWheels, an online automotive platform in Pakistan, has expanded its operations into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the launch of ArabWheels. This marks the company’s entry into the UAE’s automotive market.

PakWheels, founded in 2003, has been a major player in Pakistan’s car buying and selling industry. With ArabWheels, the company aims to provide services to UAE consumers, offering a range of vehicles for sale, as well as additional services like car inspections and a ‘sell it for me’ program.

ArabWheels also plans to make use of PakWheels’ established online presence to engage with the UAE market. The platform will provide localized content and market insights to assist consumers in making informed car buying decisions.

The UAE, with its strong demand for luxury and used vehicles, presents an opportunity for ArabWheels to enter a competitive market. PakWheels’ expansion is part of a broader strategy to establish its presence in international markets.