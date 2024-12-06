Sign inSubscribe
Direct Pakistan-Bangladesh flights to begin soon, says Bangladeshi envoy

Trade exhibitions and streamlined visas aim to boost bilateral commerce

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi SM Mahbubul Alam announced that direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh would commence soon, strengthening ties between the two nations and their business communities. 

The announcement was made during his visit to the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI). Alam revealed plans for an exhibition for importers and exporters from both countries, to be organized in collaboration with HCSTSI in Hyderabad. 

He also invited Pakistani businesses to participate in the Annual Trade Exhibition in Dhaka, scheduled for January 2025 and assured that the visa process would be streamlined to facilitate participation.

The deputy high commissioner said Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus emphasized the importance of leveraging the trade potential with Pakistan. 

He described Bangladesh as an attractive market and encouraged HCSTSI to send a business delegation to Dhaka, promising to monitor and expedite visa processes for traders.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s global trade reach, Alam noted that the country exports products to 80 nations, generating billions of dollars in revenue. However, he stressed the need for stronger trade relations with Pakistan to expand this footprint.

