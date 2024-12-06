United Distributors sells 40% stake in FMC United to FMC Corporation

United Distributors Pakistan Limited (UDPL) has approved the sale of its 40% stake in FMC United (Private) Limited to FMC Corporation, according to a stock filing on Friday.

The divestment, comprising 1,639,420 ordinary shares, was approved during a board meeting held on December 5, 2024.

The shares sold represent 40% of the issued and paid-up capital of FMC United. Following the completion of the transaction, FMC Corporation, an existing shareholder of FMC United, will own 100% of the company, directly and through its nominees.

This divestment strengthens FMC Corporation’s control over FMC United, which operates in the agriculture and chemicals sector. The company offers insecticides and herbicides for use on a variety of crops and pests.

United Distributors Pakistan was incorporated as a public company limited by shares. Its principal business is manufacturing, trading and distribution of pesticides, fertilizers and other allied products.