Port Qasim Authority allows PIBT coal handling at alternate wharves

Port Qasim Authority has approved the handling of coal vessels for Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited (PIBT) at Marginal Wharves 3 and 4 as a temporary measure.

This decision comes in response to disruptions at PIBT, with operations expected to normalize in due course.

According to a notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange by PIBT, this arrangement will remain in place until full operational capabilities are restored at PIBT’s terminal. The move is aimed at ensuring continuity in coal handling and minimizing delays.

Earlier, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) disclosed on Thursday that a fire incident at the PIBT on November 19, 2024 caused significant damage to terminal infrastructure while a cargo of coal was being discharged.

The PIBT said that the cause of the fire has been beyond the reasonable control of PIBT and has materially and adversely affected a portion of the terminal and partially impacted PIBT in the performance of its obligations.