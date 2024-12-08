Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows by 2.8% in third quarter

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 2.8% in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, supported by an increase in non-oil activity, government data showed on Sunday.

The growth rate was in line with preliminary data reported in October.

Non-oil output rose 4.3% in the quarter from a year earlier, government activity increased 3.1% and the oil sector edged up 0.05%, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

Compared with the previous three months, real gross domestic product grew by 0.9% in the third quarter, the statistics authority said.