Maritime operations contribute just 0.5% to Pakistan’s GDP, highlights Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh revealed on Saturday that Pakistan’s maritime operations contribute a modest 0.5% to the country’s GDP, significantly trailing the global average of 7%. Speaking at a Khuli Kachehri at the PNSC Building in Karachi, the minister emphasized the vast untapped potential in the maritime industry.

“Developed nations derive up to 40% of their GDP from seaborne trade,” he stated, urging reforms to capitalize on Pakistan’s maritime resources.

Highlighting efforts to enhance the sector, Sheikh noted initiatives to boost fish exports, including plans to establish fish export factories in Korangi. “This would not only improve GDP contribution but also provide sustainable economic opportunities,” he said.

The minister compared the earnings of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Trust (PQT) in FY 2023-24. Despite both ports handling nearly equal volumes of cargo—about 40-45% of national trade each—KPT reported earnings of Rs10 billion, significantly lower than PQT’s Rs40-45 billion.

Sheikh attributed KPT’s lower earnings to overstaffing, with 11,000 employees compared to PQT’s 4,000-4,500, and inefficiencies such as overtime payments. He suggested redistributing excess KPT staff to PQT to optimize workforce utilization.

However, Sheikh acknowledged a fivefold increase in KPT’s earnings, rising from Rs2 billion in 2023 to Rs10 billion in 2024, partly due to outsourcing berths to international operators like Abu Dhabi Ports.

The minister announced plans to develop a new port at Keti Bandar in collaboration with the Sindh government. This project aims to reduce coal-related pollution by facilitating the transportation of Thar coal. A feasibility report is expected in the coming months.

During the Khuli Kachehri session, Sheikh engaged directly with maritime employees and industry stakeholders, addressing their concerns and suggestions. He assured prompt resolutions to issues raised, fostering a collaborative approach to advancing the maritime sector.

“Our efforts aim to position Pakistan’s maritime industry as a significant contributor to the national economy,” he concluded.