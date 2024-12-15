Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Digital Pakistan rolls out Asia’s first Smart Village in Roras, Sialkot

The Ministry of Information collaborates with ITU, Huawei, Bedari NGO, and Tele-Education for the pilot initiative

By Monitoring Desk

SIALKOT: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has emphasized that the Smart Village project under the Digital Pakistan vision aims to connect remote and rural areas with internet access, improving the quality of life and addressing daily issues such as health and education.

She noted that Pakistan’s young population is full of talent and skills, but their abilities need recognition. The Smart Village project, she added, will help showcase youth talent and address local challenges.

The minister made these remarks at the inauguration of Asia’s first Smart Village project in Roras village, Sialkot. The pilot initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Huawei, Bedari NGO, and Tele-Education. The project is located in Sambrial tehsil, 15 km from Sialkot city.

The minister highlighted that the project would be completed within six months. At the Digital Village Centre, 100 boys and girls will receive training in business and computer skills. This initiative will not only provide education but also create employment opportunities, forming a key part of Pakistan’s Smart Village project.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said, “Pakistan is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to provide e-village facilities. Our commitment is to connect the people living in villages and remote areas to the digital world.”

She explained that providing digital health and education facilities in Roras is a starting point. “It is a good sign that a modern computer lab and virtual education is going to be provided in the secondary school for girls in Roras village.”

Given the challenges in accessing medical services, digital medical consultancy is also being introduced in the area, she added.

The contributions of ITU, Huawei Pakistan, Tele-Education, Bedari NGO, and the Department of Education were acknowledged as essential for the project’s success. The minister announced plans to expand similar Smart Village projects across all provinces.

ITU Regional Director Atsuko Okuda remarked, “The Smart Village Pakistan initiative promotes a complete government approach to bring the benefits of digital transformation in sectors such as healthcare, education and agriculture to rural and remote communities.”

Previous article
Salaried class contributes Rs200 billion in taxes in five months
Next article
Central Asia Needs Access to Pakistani Ports: Aleem Khan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Salaried class contributes Rs200 billion in taxes in five months

The FBR relies heavily on collecting taxes from salaries, utility bills, phone usage, and bank cards, as audits are more complex and less rewarding

Pakistan and China plan new corridors under CPEC’s second phase

Car sales jump 49.66% to 38,534 units during Jul-Nov 2024

Ministry of Economic Affairs refutes cancellation of $500 million WB loan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.