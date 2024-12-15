Digital Pakistan rolls out Asia’s first Smart Village in Roras, Sialkot

SIALKOT: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has emphasized that the Smart Village project under the Digital Pakistan vision aims to connect remote and rural areas with internet access, improving the quality of life and addressing daily issues such as health and education.

She noted that Pakistan’s young population is full of talent and skills, but their abilities need recognition. The Smart Village project, she added, will help showcase youth talent and address local challenges.

The minister made these remarks at the inauguration of Asia’s first Smart Village project in Roras village, Sialkot. The pilot initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Huawei, Bedari NGO, and Tele-Education. The project is located in Sambrial tehsil, 15 km from Sialkot city.

The minister highlighted that the project would be completed within six months. At the Digital Village Centre, 100 boys and girls will receive training in business and computer skills. This initiative will not only provide education but also create employment opportunities, forming a key part of Pakistan’s Smart Village project.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said, “Pakistan is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to provide e-village facilities. Our commitment is to connect the people living in villages and remote areas to the digital world.”

She explained that providing digital health and education facilities in Roras is a starting point. “It is a good sign that a modern computer lab and virtual education is going to be provided in the secondary school for girls in Roras village.”

Given the challenges in accessing medical services, digital medical consultancy is also being introduced in the area, she added.

The contributions of ITU, Huawei Pakistan, Tele-Education, Bedari NGO, and the Department of Education were acknowledged as essential for the project’s success. The minister announced plans to expand similar Smart Village projects across all provinces.

ITU Regional Director Atsuko Okuda remarked, “The Smart Village Pakistan initiative promotes a complete government approach to bring the benefits of digital transformation in sectors such as healthcare, education and agriculture to rural and remote communities.”