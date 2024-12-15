Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Central Asia Needs Access to Pakistani Ports: Aleem Khan

Minister calls for improved roads to enhance foreign investment

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has emphasized the importance of trade corridors from Pakistan for Central Asian countries.

He stated that improved access to ports could significantly enhance bilateral trade.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kastafin, in Islamabad. He proposed the establishment of industrial product display centers for foreign businesses, enabling products to be showcased and sold under one roof.

He also highlighted the need for better road infrastructure to attract foreign investment, which he identified as a critical factor for economic improvement.

Abdul Aleem Khan underscored the potential of shared history, religion, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in strengthening bilateral relations.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kastafin discussed investment opportunities, commerce, and trade corridors in Pakistan.

He stated that strengthening trade and economic relations with Pakistan aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader economic interests. He added that progress on these initiatives would become evident in the near future.

Previous article
Digital Pakistan rolls out Asia’s first Smart Village in Roras, Sialkot
Next article
Punjab Investment Conference 2024: advancing economic growth and strategic partnerships
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Salaried class contributes Rs200 billion in taxes in five months

The FBR relies heavily on collecting taxes from salaries, utility bills, phone usage, and bank cards, as audits are more complex and less rewarding

Pakistan and China plan new corridors under CPEC’s second phase

Car sales jump 49.66% to 38,534 units during Jul-Nov 2024

Ministry of Economic Affairs refutes cancellation of $500 million WB loan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.