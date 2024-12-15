Central Asia Needs Access to Pakistani Ports: Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has emphasized the importance of trade corridors from Pakistan for Central Asian countries.

He stated that improved access to ports could significantly enhance bilateral trade.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kastafin, in Islamabad. He proposed the establishment of industrial product display centers for foreign businesses, enabling products to be showcased and sold under one roof.

He also highlighted the need for better road infrastructure to attract foreign investment, which he identified as a critical factor for economic improvement.

Abdul Aleem Khan underscored the potential of shared history, religion, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in strengthening bilateral relations.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kastafin discussed investment opportunities, commerce, and trade corridors in Pakistan.

He stated that strengthening trade and economic relations with Pakistan aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader economic interests. He added that progress on these initiatives would become evident in the near future.