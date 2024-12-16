Sign inSubscribe
Symmetry Group secures digital transformation services contract in Qatar

Vistas Global appoints Symmetry Group as outsourcing partner

By News Desk

Symmetry Group Limited, a prominent name in digital technology and experiences, has been appointed by Qatar-based Vistas Global LLC as its outsourcing partner for Digital Transformation Services in Qatar. 

The partnership marks an important milestone for Symmetry Group’s international expansion in the digital services sector.

Vistas Global, a leading provider of technology and operations management solutions, operates across five continents, managing eight offices and employing over 1,300 people worldwide. As one of the largest professional service firms in the region, the collaboration highlights Symmetry Group’s capabilities in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and interactive marketing.

Last week, Symmetry Group Limited announced the acquisition of significant contracts with prominent organizations for the provision of digital services, expected to generate revenues exceeding Rs 300 million.

The key clients include the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Banks’ Association, ONIC Pakistan, Jubilee Life Insurance, English Biscuit Manufacturer, and Colgate Palmolive.

Symmetry Group specializes in the transformation and digitalization of critical business functions with its expertise in digital strategy, transformation, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, data science, mobility, retail/research, and interactive marketing.

News Desk
