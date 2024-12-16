Sign inSubscribe
Citi Pharma ventures into direct marketing sector

Company aims to improve medicine accessibility and expand globally

By News Desk

Citi Pharma Limited has announced its entry into the direct marketing sector starting January 1, 2025, as part of its 2030 vision “From Care to Cure.” This strategic transition will allow the company to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical products directly to the public across Pakistan.

According to a filing at the PSX on Monday, Citi Pharma has appointed Aamir Shahzad as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to lead the marketing initiative.  Shahzad brings 28 years of experience in top pharmaceutical companies, including Barret Hodgson, Hilton Pharma, and Brystol Mayer Squib. 

He will focus on positioning Citi Pharma as a leading pharmaceutical provider in Pakistan, offering affordable insulin, biological products, and solutions to meet the country’s healthcare needs.

Citi Pharma’s product portfolio will include general formulations such as antibiotics for bacterial infections, cardiovascular medicines, anti-diabetic drugs, analgesics and antipyretics for pain and fever management, and respiratory treatments for asthma and other chronic conditions, providing comprehensive healthcare solutions.

In biotechnology, the company will prioritize diabetes management, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies for diseases like cancer and arthritis. Specialized oncology products will further ensure accessible and affordable cancer treatment.

The company aims to become one of Pakistan’s top pharmaceutical firms by 2030, with a complete value chain from API production to specialized formulations, while also expanding its presence in international markets.

