Zindigi and PostEx set to revolutionise e-commerce with digital COD payments

Redefining Pakistan’s e-commerce and logistics landscape, Zindigi has partnered with PostEx to digitise cash-on-delivery (COD) payments through innovative solutions powered by RAAST. The Dynamic QR feature enables delivery riders to generate QR codes via the PostEx application, allowing customers to make secure and seamless payments using various banking apps, marking a significant step towards a cashless economy.

With COD accounting for 90% of e-commerce transactions in Pakistan, reliance on physical cash has long posed challenges for customers, merchants, and delivery riders. These include inefficiencies, operational delays, and the risk of theft or loss. By transitioning to digital payments, Zindigi and PostEx aim to mitigate these issues, introducing convenience and security into the transaction process.

The initiative, currently launched as a pilot in six major cities, includes two transformative projects: Wallet Integration, which simplifies digital wallet usage for faster and more secure payments, and Dynamic QR (Digitised COD), which digitises the COD process. These efforts not only alleviate operational burdens for merchants and logistics providers but also build trust in digital payments, fostering the broader adoption of cashless transactions in the e-commerce sector.

Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer at Zindigi, stated:

“This partnership with PostEx reflects our vision of leveraging technology to enhance everyday financial interactions. By empowering customers with convenient, secure, and cashless payment options, we are simplifying transactions and contributing to financial inclusion and digital transformation in Pakistan.”

Jawad Mirza, CEO of Logistics at PostEx, highlighted the transformative potential of the partnership:

“Integrating QR payments into last-mile delivery is a game-changer for the logistics industry. By collaborating with Zindigi, we are ensuring that this technology becomes accessible to all. QR payments streamline cash collection for riders, speed up settlements for merchants, and offer customers a seamless payment experience at their doorstep. Through digitized COD, we are driving the logistics sector towards a more tech-enabled ecosystem.”

As digital payments gain traction, this initiative not only addresses current logistical challenges but also lays the groundwork for Pakistan’s transition toward a digitally empowered future.