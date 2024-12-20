Sign inSubscribe
Pace Barka partners with DHA Karachi for major residential project

MoU signed to spearhead development in one of Karachi’s premier urban locales

By News Desk

Pace Barka Properties Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with DHA City Karachi through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), securing its position as a key development partner for a significant residential project.

Under the agreement, Pace Barka Properties will oversee the execution, development, and management of the residential project located within the upscale boundaries of DHA City Karachi. Details regarding the project’s scope and timeline are expected to be disclosed following approvals by relevant local boards.

Pace Barka Properties Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pace (Pakistan) Limited (PSX: PACE), a company with a well-established presence in Pakistan’s real estate and commercial development sectors. Known for its contributions to premium residential and commercial projects, Pace (Pakistan) Limited has leveraged its subsidiary to further solidify its footprint in Karachi, a city experiencing rapid urbanisation and demand for modern housing solutions.

DHA City Karachi, a flagship project of the Defence Housing Authority, is recognised for its innovative urban planning, infrastructure, and commitment to sustainable development.

By aligning with DHA City Karachi, Pace Barka Properties taps into a prime market for residential real estate, reinforcing its status as a prominent player in Pakistan’s real estate development sector.

News Desk
News Desk

