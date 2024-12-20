Pakistan, Iran commit to strengthening ties across trade, security, and regional connectivity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, energy, security, and regional connectivity, during a meeting on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo.

In their discussions, both leaders emphasized the need to expand economic cooperation by exploring new sectors of trade through existing institutional frameworks. Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the potential of border markets to improve the livelihoods of people in border regions. He urged for the operationalization of recently inaugurated border markets and expedited efforts toward launching the remaining ones.

The meeting underscored the strong mutual support between Pakistan and Iran on key issues. Both leaders pledged to continue close engagement on matters of regional and global significance, reaffirming the enduring fraternal bond between the two nations.

Amid growing concerns over the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan and Iran expressed deep concern over what they described as the genocide of Palestinians by Israel. The leaders reiterated their solidarity with the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, vowing to raise their voices for the oppressed in international forums.

Prime Minister Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s appreciation for Iran’s diplomatic support and extended heartfelt regards to His Eminence, Iran’s Supreme Leader. He also congratulated Iran on its accession as a full member of BRICS and sought Tehran’s backing for Pakistan’s membership in the economic bloc.

Both leaders expressed hope that decisions made during the D-8 Summit would pave the way for greater collaboration among member states in areas of mutual benefit. Prime Minister Sharif also extended an invitation to President Pezeshkian for an official visit to Pakistan, signalling a desire for deeper engagement in bilateral relations.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision for enhanced cooperation, particularly in leveraging regional connectivity and fostering stability in South Asia and the broader region.