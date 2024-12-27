SBP announces bank holiday on 1st January

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it, along with all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs), will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, to observe a Bank Holiday.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the central bank clarified that while banks will not be accessible to the public on this date, all employees will report to work as per usual office hours.

The announcement is part of routine annual procedures as financial institutions prepare for the start of the new calendar year.