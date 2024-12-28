PM Shehbaz urges swift, transparent appointments for DisCo CEOs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed serious concern over delays in the appointment of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for electricity distribution companies (Discos), directing authorities to expedite the process with complete transparency. Chairing a review meeting on Disco performance on Saturday, the premier emphasised that recruitment must be strictly merit-based, with no tolerance for malpractice.

The meeting focused on key issues concerning Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco). The prime minister stressed the importance of meeting targets set by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and urged the swift installation of smart meters to enhance billing transparency.

“Overbilling will not be tolerated under any circumstance,” PM Shehbaz warned, calling for stringent action against officials involved in malpractice and concrete measures to combat electricity theft.

During the session, officials briefed on the performance of the three Discos. Recovery rates till November for the financial year 2024-25 were reported as 96.82% for Lesco, 87.98% for Pesco, and 97.57% for Fesco. However, transmission and distribution losses up to November were a concern, with Lesco reporting 13.04%, Pesco 33%, and Fesco 6.01%.

On smart meter installation progress, Lesco has installed 49,470 out of its 223,365 targeted meters, Pesco 51,173 out of 152,559, and Fesco 11,276 out of 192,311. The prime minister urged faster progress on this front to reduce inefficiencies and improve accountability.

The meeting also highlighted customer service enhancements, including access to call centers, online platforms, and the Nepra mobile and web applications. Free access to helpline 118 was noted as operational for complaints across all mobile networks.

Federal ministers and senior officials, including Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, and Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima, attended the meeting, signaling the government’s focused approach to resolving the challenges facing the power distribution sector.