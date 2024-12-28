Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR introduces competitive procedure for customs agents licensing

New rules emphasise qualification tests and stricter compliance standards

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a revised procedure for the grant and renewal of customs agents’ licenses, emphasising a competitive selection process and stricter compliance criteria. These changes were made through an amendment to the Customs Rules, 2001, notified via SRO.2071 on Friday.

Under the new procedure, the FBR will invite applications annually on November 1 through advertisements in reputable newspapers. The applications will be assessed in line with specific terms and conditions, with eligibility determined through a qualification test conducted by an accredited institution.

The qualification test will evaluate applicants on customs laws, allied regulations, rules, procedures, computer proficiency, and knowledge of the customs computerized system, as outlined in an appendix to the rules. For existing provisional license holders, participation in the first examination under these revised rules is mandatory. Failure to appear will result in the cancellation of their provisional licenses.

Candidates are allowed two attempts to pass the qualification test. If unsuccessful on both occasions, the provisional license will be blocked, with a final third chance provided. Applicants must secure at least 50% marks in the test to be considered for a license.

Additionally, licenses can be blocked, revoked, or canceled if holders fail to file any goods declaration within the past year, fail to appear before the licensing authority for identification, or accrue zero aggregate points in the customs computerised system.

The new rules aim to enhance the professionalism and efficiency of customs agents by ensuring that only qualified individuals are licensed to operate.

Previous article
KSE-100 Index expected to deliver 55.5% return in 2025: report
Next article
PM Shehbaz urges swift, transparent appointments for DisCo CEOs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.