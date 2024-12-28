FBR introduces competitive procedure for customs agents licensing

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a revised procedure for the grant and renewal of customs agents’ licenses, emphasising a competitive selection process and stricter compliance criteria. These changes were made through an amendment to the Customs Rules, 2001, notified via SRO.2071 on Friday.

Under the new procedure, the FBR will invite applications annually on November 1 through advertisements in reputable newspapers. The applications will be assessed in line with specific terms and conditions, with eligibility determined through a qualification test conducted by an accredited institution.

The qualification test will evaluate applicants on customs laws, allied regulations, rules, procedures, computer proficiency, and knowledge of the customs computerized system, as outlined in an appendix to the rules. For existing provisional license holders, participation in the first examination under these revised rules is mandatory. Failure to appear will result in the cancellation of their provisional licenses.

Candidates are allowed two attempts to pass the qualification test. If unsuccessful on both occasions, the provisional license will be blocked, with a final third chance provided. Applicants must secure at least 50% marks in the test to be considered for a license.

Additionally, licenses can be blocked, revoked, or canceled if holders fail to file any goods declaration within the past year, fail to appear before the licensing authority for identification, or accrue zero aggregate points in the customs computerised system.

The new rules aim to enhance the professionalism and efficiency of customs agents by ensuring that only qualified individuals are licensed to operate.