Punjab to roll out e-taxi service, starting with Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan to initiate an e-taxi service across the province, modeled on China’s electric taxi system.

The Punjab Transport Department has already begun groundwork for the project, with discussions underway with various electric vehicle manufacturers. Prominent stakeholders, including the Deewan Group and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), have expressed interest in collaborating on the initiative.

In the first phase, the e-taxi service will operate in Lahore and divisional headquarters, with plans to expand to other major cities across Punjab. The service will be available round-the-clock, offering citizens an affordable and environmentally friendly transportation option.

Officials anticipate the introduction of e-taxis will boost access to cost-effective transportation while slightly reducing employment in traditional taxi services. The project aligns with the government’s broader focus on promoting sustainable urban mobility.