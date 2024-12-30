Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab to roll out e-taxi service, starting with Lahore

Transport department gears up for eco-friendly initiative

By Agencies

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan to initiate an e-taxi service across the province, modeled on China’s electric taxi system.

The Punjab Transport Department has already begun groundwork for the project, with discussions underway with various electric vehicle manufacturers. Prominent stakeholders, including the Deewan Group and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), have expressed interest in collaborating on the initiative.

In the first phase, the e-taxi service will operate in Lahore and divisional headquarters, with plans to expand to other major cities across Punjab. The service will be available round-the-clock, offering citizens an affordable and environmentally friendly transportation option.

Officials anticipate the introduction of e-taxis will boost access to cost-effective transportation while slightly reducing employment in traditional taxi services. The project aligns with the government’s broader focus on promoting sustainable urban mobility.

Previous article
OGRA’s gas price hike approval might make a small dent in the gas circular debt
Next article
SIFC sets deadlines for petroleum, LNG, and terminal operations decisions
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editor's picks

TRG continues to languish in the shadow of Chishti’s tug-of-war

Once reputed as a clean, safe, stable bet on the stock market, the management of TRG is drawing up its defences in the face of another attack

Backed by Bank of Punjab, Gobi Partners is set to bet on Pakistan again. Why now?

Cash settled futures might be coming to the PSX. What are they and why do they matter?

Banking sector’s banner year creates small business lending vacuum

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.