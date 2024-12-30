OGRA’s gas price hike approval might make a small dent in the gas circular debt

In a move that make some progress towards address the burgeoning circular debt in Pakistan’s gas sector, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved substantial price increases for the country’s two main gas distribution companies. The decision, announced on December 18, 2024, allows Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGP) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to raise their gas prices by 8.8% and 26% respectively.

This regulatory action is part of a broader strategy to tackle the complex issue of circular debt that has plagued Pakistan’s energy sector for years. The price hikes are expected to help these state-owned companies reduce their receivables and improve their financial health, potentially easing the strain on the country’s economy.

OGRA’s decision comes in response to review petitions filed by both Sui companies for their revenue requirements for the fiscal year 2025. The regulatory body has recommended these price increases as part of the ongoing efforts to align gas tariffs with the actual cost of supply.

For SNGP, OGRA has allowed an Average Operating Asset (AOA) of Rs108.6 billion, which is largely in line with the previously approved figure from May 20, 2024. The required return on assets has been set at 25.9%. Additionally, OGRA has now permitted 50% of the finance cost on running finance to be passed through, an increase from the earlier approval of 25%.

These adjustments are expected to have a significant impact on SNGP’s financial performance. With the approved assets and return rate, SNGP’s return on assets is projected to be Rs37.8 billion, including a Rs9.7 billion return on RLNG assets. After accounting for Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) disallowance and finance costs, analysts at Topline Securities estimate SNGP’s earnings could reach Rs17.3 per share, with potential to increase to Rs28.2 per share if 100% finance cost on running finance is allowed.

The circular debt firing squad

To fully appreciate the significance of this decision, it helps to understand the concept of circular debt and its impact on Pakistan’s energy sector. Circular debt in the gas sector occurs when the total cost of delivering gas exceeds the revenue generated from gas sales and government subsidies. This shortfall accumulates over time, creating a cycle of unpaid bills that ripples through the entire energy supply chain.

The problem has grown significantly in recent years. By September 2024, the total circular debt in Pakistan’s petroleum sector had ballooned to a staggering Rs2,897 billion, including Rs814 billion in interest. This figure represents a substantial portion of Pakistan’s GDP and poses a significant challenge to the country’s economic stability.

The roots of this crisis can be traced back to 2013 when gas prices were not allowed to increase despite rising production costs. This led to unfunded subsidies as the revenue from gas sales was insufficient to cover the growing expenses. The situation was further exacerbated by the introduction of expensive RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) into the system without a corresponding increase in consumer tariffs.

Historical context: SNGP and SSGC

To better understand the current situation, it’s worth looking at the history and roles of SNGP and SSGC in Pakistan’s gas sector.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGP) was incorporated as a private limited company in 1963 and converted into a public limited company in 1964. It has since grown to become the largest integrated gas company in Pakistan, serving more than 7.22 million consumers across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

SNGP’s extensive network includes over 9,320 km of transmission pipelines and 142,998 km of distribution pipelines. The company’s operations span 16 regional offices, covering 5,284 main towns and adjoining villages. In the fiscal year 2019-2020, SNGP’s annual gas sales to consumers reached 623,724 million cubic feet (mmcf).

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), on the other hand, has an even longer history. Founded in 1954, it is the oldest gas distribution company in Pakistan. SSGC’s operations cover the southern regions of the country, primarily Sindh and Balochistan. The company’s transmission system comprises over 3,220 kilometers of high-pressure pipeline, with distribution activities spanning more than 1,200 towns.

Both companies play crucial roles in Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, but they have also been at the center of the circular debt crisis. The financial strain on these companies has implications not just for their operations, but for the entire energy sector and, by extension, the national economy.

Implications of the price hike

The approved price increases are expected to have effects on various stakeholders in the gas sector.

Consumers: The most immediate impact will be felt by consumers, who will see their gas bills increase. While this may cause short-term financial strain, it is argued that this is necessary for the long-term sustainability of the gas sector. The Sui companies: SNGP and SSGC, the price hikes represent a much-needed financial boost. The increased revenue is expected to help them reduce their payables to upstream gas producers and LNG suppliers, potentially easing the circular debt burden. Upstream companies: Gas exploration and production companies like Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), which have been bearing the brunt of unpaid bills, may see improvements in their receivables position. Pakistan State Oil (PSO): As a major supplier of RLNG, PSO has been significantly impacted by the circular debt. The price hikes could help in reducing PSO’s receivables, improving its financial health and ability to meet obligations to foreign RLNG suppliers. Overall Energy Sector: By addressing one of the root causes of circular debt, these price adjustments could contribute to the overall stability and sustainability of Pakistan’s energy sector.

While the price hikes are seen as a necessary step by many experts, they are not without challenges and criticisms.

Higher gas prices could contribute to overall inflation, potentially impacting the cost of living and industrial production costs. There are concerns that increased energy costs could affect the competitiveness of Pakistan’s industries in the global market. The price hikes may disproportionately affect lower-income households, raising questions about energy affordability and social equity. Given the potential unpopularity of price increases, there may be political resistance to fully implementing these measures.

While the approved price hikes are a significant step, they are part of a broader set of reforms needed to address the circular debt issue comprehensively. The World Bank, in its latest update on circular debt, has emphasized the need for continued electricity and gas sector tariff reform to align tariffs with the cost of supply.

Other recommended measures include:

Implementing WACOG: Fully implementing the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) law to rationalize gas pricing. Eliminating cross-subsidies: Phasing out cross-subsidies between different consumer categories to reflect true costs. Restructuring distribution: Considering the restructuring of the gas distribution business to improve efficiency. Incentivizing local exploration and production: Offering better rates to local Exploration and Production (E&P) companies to boost domestic gas production. Developing gas storage: Investing in gas storage facilities to manage supply fluctuations more effectively.

The approval of gas price hikes for SNGP and SSGC is part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to address its energy sector challenges. While it may cause short-term discomfort for consumers, it’s seen as a necessary measure to ensure the long-term sustainability of the gas sector and to tackle the persistent issue of circular debt.

As Pakistan continues to navigate its energy challenges, balancing the needs of consumers, industry, and the broader economy will be crucial. The success of these measures will depend not only on their implementation but also on complementary reforms across the energy sector.