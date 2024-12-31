Sign inSubscribe
Ghandhara Automobiles set to unveil JAC T9 pickup in Pakistan on January 8

Chinese double-cabin pickup to debut with 2.0-liter diesel engine and advanced features; detailed specifications and pricing to be revealed during launching event 

By Monitoring Desk

Ghandhara Automobiles is set to make waves in Pakistan’s automotive market with the official unveiling of the JAC T9 double-cabin pickup on January 8, 2025, at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi, PakWheels reported.

The announcement, made through a social media post, follows weeks of speculation and excitement sparked by leaked images of the vehicle spotted in Karachi.

The JAC T9, a product of Chinese automotive engineering, promises to deliver a mix of power, performance, and comfort tailored to meet the demands of Pakistan’s growing pickup market. Equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine, the vehicle produces 170 horsepower and 410 Nm of torque. 

Gandhara Automobile highlights that this engine offers a blend of performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban roads and rugged terrains.

An 8-speed automatic ZF transmission ensures seamless gear shifts, while the heavy-duty suspension provides excellent off-road capabilities and load-bearing capacity, positioning the JAC T9 as a versatile vehicle for diverse needs.

In terms of design, the JAC T9 combines style and practicality. The exterior features a bold grille, high ground clearance, and sleek alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin is outfitted with advanced infotainment, climate control, and optional leather seating, promising a premium driving experience.

Gandhara Automobile aims to set a new benchmark in the local pickup segment with the JAC T9, which blends utility with luxury and cutting-edge technology. 

As anticipation builds ahead of the official launch, the company is expected to reveal detailed specifications and pricing during the unveiling event.

 

