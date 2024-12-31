Ghandhara Automobiles set to unveil JAC T9 pickup in Pakistan on January 8

Ghandhara Automobiles is set to make waves in Pakistan’s automotive market with the official unveiling of the JAC T9 double-cabin pickup on January 8, 2025, at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi, PakWheels reported.

The announcement, made through a social media post, follows weeks of speculation and excitement sparked by leaked images of the vehicle spotted in Karachi.

The JAC T9, a product of Chinese automotive engineering, promises to deliver a mix of power, performance, and comfort tailored to meet the demands of Pakistan’s growing pickup market. Equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine, the vehicle produces 170 horsepower and 410 Nm of torque.

Gandhara Automobile highlights that this engine offers a blend of performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban roads and rugged terrains.

An 8-speed automatic ZF transmission ensures seamless gear shifts, while the heavy-duty suspension provides excellent off-road capabilities and load-bearing capacity, positioning the JAC T9 as a versatile vehicle for diverse needs.

In terms of design, the JAC T9 combines style and practicality. The exterior features a bold grille, high ground clearance, and sleek alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin is outfitted with advanced infotainment, climate control, and optional leather seating, promising a premium driving experience.

Gandhara Automobile aims to set a new benchmark in the local pickup segment with the JAC T9, which blends utility with luxury and cutting-edge technology.

As anticipation builds ahead of the official launch, the company is expected to reveal detailed specifications and pricing during the unveiling event.