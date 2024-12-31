Pakistan-Dutch egg firm plans IPO to raise Rs1.2bn amid stock market surge

Pakistan-Dutch egg firm, Barkat Frisian Agro Ltd, is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) next month to raise up to Rs1.2 billion ($4.3 million), Bloomberg reported.

The company, a joint venture between the Pakistan-based Buksh Group and the Netherlands-based Frisian Egg Group, plans to use the proceeds to establish a new production plant in Faisalabad’s special economic zone in Punjab.

The new facility will increase the company’s annual production capacity from 17,000 tonnes to 29,000 tonnes to meet growing domestic and international demand.

Barkat Frisian Agro currently operates a production facility in Karachi.

The IPO comes as Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index has surged 85% this year, making it Asia’s top-performing stock market in 2024.

The rally is expected to continue into 2025, driven by economic recovery supported by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme and currency stability.

Barkat Frisian Agro manufactures pasteurized eggs, egg yolks, egg whites, and customized egg-based products for food manufacturers. The expansion aligns with the company’s goal to strengthen its position in both local and export markets.