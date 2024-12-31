Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan-Dutch egg firm plans IPO to raise Rs1.2bn amid stock market surge

Funds will be used to establish a new production plant in Faisalabad’s special economic zone, increasing annual production capacity from 17,000 tonnes to 29,000 tonnes

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan-Dutch egg firm, Barkat Frisian Agro Ltd, is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) next month to raise up to Rs1.2 billion ($4.3 million), Bloomberg reported. 

The company, a joint venture between the Pakistan-based Buksh Group and the Netherlands-based Frisian Egg Group, plans to use the proceeds to establish a new production plant in Faisalabad’s special economic zone in Punjab. 

The new facility will increase the company’s annual production capacity from 17,000 tonnes to 29,000 tonnes to meet growing domestic and international demand. 

Barkat Frisian Agro currently operates a production facility in Karachi.

The IPO comes as Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index has surged 85% this year, making it Asia’s top-performing stock market in 2024.

The rally is expected to continue into 2025, driven by economic recovery supported by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme and currency stability.

Barkat Frisian Agro manufactures pasteurized eggs, egg yolks, egg whites, and customized egg-based products for food manufacturers. The expansion aligns with the company’s goal to strengthen its position in both local and export markets.

Previous article
PSX re-composes KMI All Share Islamic Index, adding 26 new firms
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 31, 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Fauji Fertilizer issues 150.87 million shares to FFBL shareholders

FFBL dissolved and delisted from PSX after completion of the share swap under court-sanctioned merger scheme

Rudolf Pakistan intends to acquire 21.42% stake in Nimir Resins Limited

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 31, 2024

PSX re-composes KMI All Share Islamic Index, adding 26 new firms

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.