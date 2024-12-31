PSX re-composes KMI All Share Islamic Index, adding 26 new firms

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has finalized the re-composition of the PSX-KMI All Share Islamic Index for the review period covering January 1 to June 30, 2024.

The revised index now comprises 264 companies, with 26 new additions, including three newly listed firms, while 13 companies have been removed.

The re-composition was conducted in accordance with the selection criteria outlined in the PSX-KMI All Share Islamic Index brochure. The detailed list of inclusions and exclusions has been shared by the PSX and is available on its official website.

The updated index will officially take effect on Friday, January 3, 2025. PSX stated that the changes aim to ensure compliance with the defined benchmarks and provide a robust representation of Shariah-compliant companies in the market.