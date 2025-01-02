Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX ends volatile session with modest gain

Equities gain momentum amid improving macroeconomic indicators and hopes for policy rate cuts

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)showcased a volatile trading session on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swung between gains and losses before closing with a slight rise of 111 points.

The market opened on a positive note, with the KSE-100 Index hitting an intra-day high of 118,367.81. However, selling in the latter half of the session dragged the index to an intra-day low of 116,857.61. At the close, the benchmark settled at 117,119.65, reflecting an increase of 111.57 points or 0.1%.

Analysts attributed the early buying momentum to improved macroeconomic indicators, particularly a decline in inflation. Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2024 clocked in at 4.1%, the lowest since April 2018, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data. This reading, down from November’s 4.9%, bolstered investor optimism for further policy rate cuts.

“CPI for December came in at an encouraging 4.1%, as macroeconomic stabilization under IMF directives continues to take root,” said Intermarket Securities in a note. “Equities, especially cyclicals, remain an attractive vehicle for investment as the lagged impact of interest rate cuts drives consumption and industrial output improvements.”

Sector-wise, buying was observed in index-heavy banking stocks, including HBL, JSBL, and MEBL, which traded in the green. Conversely, selling pressure hit energy stocks, with HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, POL, OGDC, MARI, and PPL closing in the red.

Previous article
Oil prices rise as investors focus on China’s growth and fuel demand
Next article
Bank of England allocates £46.18 billion in first short-term repo of 2025, second-highest ever
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise as investors focus on China’s growth and fuel...

Brent crude futures rise by 65 cents, or 0.87%, to $75.29 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gains 66 cents, or 0.92%, reaching $72.38

Hyphen consultancy establishes Hyphen Al Arabia to bolster governance in Saudi Arabia

Services exports grow 7.8% in first five months of FY2024-25

Awais Leghari calls for energy efficiency in building laws across Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.