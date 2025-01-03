Faisal Movers operations suspended after fatal motorway accident

Faisal Movers’ operations have been suspended for 30 days by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Motorway North Zone, following a tragic accident on December 30, 2024.

The incident claimed 11 lives and left 14 injured, prompting the NHMP to impose strict penalties for safety violations.

The accident occurred on the CPEC M-14 Motorway as the bus, en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad, overturned due to driver fatigue.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Motorway North Zone, cited multiple violations of safety regulations and operational protocols by the company and its driver in the suspension order.

The NHMP investigation revealed the bus was operating on an unauthorized route. While permitted to travel from Kot Mithan (Rajanpur) to Rawalpindi, the bus was found illegally operating on the CPEC M-14 Motorway.

Additionally, the bus’s tracker was not accessible to the NHMP for monitoring, breaching mandated safety protocols.

Tracker data, reviewed after the accident, indicated the bus was speeding at 112 km/h, exceeding the motorway’s speed limits. The investigation also highlighted that only one driver was assigned, violating NHMP regulations by driving continuously for over five hours.

The company’s claim that a tire burst caused the accident was invalidated by the evidence of these breaches.

The suspension, effective from December 31, 2024, to January 29, 2025, prohibits Faisal Movers from operating within the Motorway North Zone.

NHMP has made it clear that operations will only resume if the company complies with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued in August 2021.