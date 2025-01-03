Sign inSubscribe
Senate committee calls for EV charging units at fuel stations

Proposal aims to promote eco-friendly transportation and bolster domestic energy policies

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, in its meeting on Thursday, proposed the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging units at all fuel stations to promote eco-friendly transportation.  

Chairman of the committee, Senator Aon Abbas, expressed concerns about the regulatory mechanisms governing renewable and new energy sources.  

“Who is controlling the prices of solar panels? Who is disrupting the balance of demand and supply?” Senator Abbas questioned, adding that individuals were installing solar panels at their own discretion without proper regulation.  

Officials from the Ministry of Energy informed the committee that the government was actively promoting solarization in the country. Senator Abbas emphasized the need to address the taxation policies affecting the local manufacturing of solar panels. 

He expressed confidence that taxes on locally manufactured solar panels would be eliminated, while duties on imported panels would be imposed to support the domestic industry.  

The committee also discussed the Energy Vehicle Policy. Officials from the Engineering Development Board (EDB) assured the committee that EV charging stations would be made widely accessible.  

In another briefing, the committee was informed that 93% of mobile phones used in the country are now produced locally, creating over 40,000 jobs in the mobile handset manufacturing sector. 

However, in response to queries about the export of mobile phones, officials stated that the primary focus remains on meeting local demand through domestic assembly and manufacturing, while exports are a secondary priority.  

The committee also noted that several initiatives announced for mobile set manufacturers, including the provision of R&D funds, have yet to be implemented.  

Senator Abbas announced the formation of a subcommittee to examine policies formulated by the EDB. The subcommittee will be convened by Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Senator Danesh Kumar serving as members.

