Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s subsidiary receives $6 million from Iraqi oil company

This transaction follows the settlement agreement signed in October 2024 between PPL Asia and Midland Oil Company in Baghdad

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced the receipt of $6 million by its subsidiary, PPL Asia E&P B.V. (PPLA), as part of its settlement with Midland Oil Company (MdOC), a state-owned Iraqi oil company.

The amount, received on January 3, 2025, finalizes the closeout of the Exploration, Development, and Production Service Contract (EDPSC) for Block-8 in Iraq.

PPL submitted an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stating that the settlement concludes all matters related to the EDPSC. “The receipt of this payment finalizes our obligations under the agreement,” said Imran Abbasy, Managing Director-A of PPL Asia.

The settlement agreement was earlier announced on October 7, 2024, following its signing in Baghdad. Under the agreement, MdOC facilitated a net payment of $6 million to PPLA through a third party.

Previous article
KP government rolls out Rs79,584m for development projects
Next article
Italy denies Starlink talks with Trump during PM Meloni’s U.S. visit
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.