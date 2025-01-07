Mubarak Textile Mills reports continued halt in primary business activities

Mubarak Textile Mills Limited (PSX: MUBT) has informed shareholders that it has not yet commenced or resumed commercial production and operations in its primary line of business.

This update was disclosed in the company’s latest progress report submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The notice succinctly stated, “The Company till now not commenced, nor resumed commercial production and business operation in its main business line.”

The announcement comes as the company continues to face prolonged challenges that have delayed its return to core activities. Market observers are closely monitoring developments, as the lack of operational activity raises concerns about the company’s future trajectory.