KSE-100 Index dips as trading session concludes with marginal decline

The KSE-100 Index closed Tuesday’s session at 116,052.68 points, reflecting a decline of 202.44 points or 0.17 percent. The index moved within a broad range of 3,165.91 points during the day, recording an intraday high of 116,843.41 points (+588.29) and a low of 113,677.50 points (-2,577.62). Total trading volume for the KSE-100 Index stood at 401.23 million shares.

Among the 100 listed companies, 37 closed positive, 61 ended in negative territory, and 2 remained unchanged. Leading the declines were PGLC (-10.00%), ATRL (-6.82%), MEHT (-6.53%), HGFA (-5.04%), and NRL (-4.29%). Conversely, the top gainers included ENGROH (+10.00%), JDWS (+10.00%), TRG (+7.31%), LCI (+4.71%), and MLCF (+3.29%).

In terms of index contributions, the major drag came from EFERT (-177.61 points), FFC (-70.59 points), HBL (-68.10 points), ATRL (-67.70 points), and PSO (-48.90 points). On the upside, notable contributors were ENGROHSD (+270.44 points), OGDC (+104.92 points), TRG (+60.67 points), MEBL (+56.62 points), and HUBC (+36.11 points).

Sector-wise, the Fertilizer sector weighed the most on the index, pulling it down by 259.79 points, followed by Commercial Banks (-189.54 points), Refinery (-82.67 points), Oil & Gas Marketing Companies (-75.33 points), and Textile Composite (-42.25 points). Providing support were Technology & Communication (+86.80 points), Oil & Gas Exploration Companies (+67.25 points), Cement (+65.16 points), Power Generation & Distribution (+34.46 points), and Chemical (+32.04 points).

The broader market, represented by the All-Share Index, closed at 71,761.59 points, registering a net decline of 212.30 points or 0.29 percent. Total market volume reached 792.77 million shares, slightly lower than the previous session’s 819.81 million shares. Traded value increased to Rs39.69 billion, up by Rs1.37 billion. A total of 382,852 trades were executed across 453 companies, with 133 closing positive, 275 negative, and 45 unchanged.

The most traded stocks by volume included WTL, which closed at Rs1.71 with a 3.64 percent gain on 80.58 million shares, followed by CNERGY at Rs7.35, down 0.81 percent with 76.60 million shares traded. Other active stocks included KEL, FFL, SSGC, PSX, PRL, BOP, PAEL, and MLCF, reflecting a mix of gains and losses.

For the fiscal year, the KSE-100 Index has gained 37,608 points or 47.94 percent. So far this calendar year, the index has risen by 926 points or 0.80 percent.