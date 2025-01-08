Nvidia unveils $3,000 Project DIGITS AI computer at CES 2025

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday announced that MediaTek will sell a newly developed desktop central processor chip, co-designed with Nvidia, while hinting at undisclosed future plans for the chip.

The announcement followed the unveiling of Nvidia’s $3,000 Project DIGITS desktop computer at CES 2025. The Project DIGITS computer features Nvidia’s latest “Blackwell” AI chip and runs a Linux-based operating system tailored for AI developers.

During an investor presentation, Huang stated that MediaTek collaborated on the CPU design, focusing on energy efficiency, and has the flexibility to market the chip independently. “Now they could provide that to us, and they could keep that for themselves and serve the market. And so it was a great win-win,” Huang explained.

Though Project DIGITS is not intended for mass-market consumers, Huang emphasized its role in addressing the needs of AI developers.

Nvidia aims to bridge the gap between Linux, commonly used by developers, and Microsoft’s Windows, a consumer favorite, through the Windows Subsystem for Linux technology. “We’re going to make that a mainstream product,” Huang said, adding that Nvidia plans to support professional-grade software for the system.

Huang also hinted at further developments for the desktop CPU but withheld details, saying, “You know, obviously we have plans.” He expressed confidence in the chip’s potential to expand Nvidia’s offerings, stating, “We’ll support it with all the things that we do to support professional and high-quality software, and the PC (manufacturers) will make it available to end users.”