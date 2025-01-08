Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh accelerates EV taxi scheme for unemployed youth

Eco-friendly initiative focuses on job creation and sustainable transportation

By Monitoring Desk

The Sindh government is pushing forward its electric vehicle (EV) taxi scheme, which has been in development for some time, with an announcement to offer installment plans for the purchase of EV taxis to young people to reduce unemployment while promoting environmental sustainability, according to Express News.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Secretary of Transport to finalize financial models with banks and other institutions to ensure easy repayment plans for beneficiaries. 

The scheme aims to help young individuals gradually own EV taxis while contributing to the province’s clean transportation goals.

During a recent meeting with representatives of a Karachi-based EV assembler, Memon reviewed the environmental benefits of the vehicles. He stressed that the program aligns with the government’s vision to reduce air pollution and foster a greener Sindh.

The EV taxi initiative, which includes standard and pink EV taxis, aims to address unemployment and promote affordable, eco-friendly transport options. 

The project’s rollout is expected to begin soon, with the first batch of taxis targeting job creation and cleaner urban mobility.

This development follows earlier efforts to enhance green transportation in Karachi, including the addition of 30 hybrid and 50 electric buses to the Peoples Bus Service in 2024. 

While previous announcements indicated progress, this renewed focus underscores the government’s commitment to making the scheme operational.

Previous article
Business Facilitation Center to be made functional this month: Aleem Khan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

BYD brought hundreds of Chinese workers to Brazil on irregular visas,...

The firm agrees to adjust the conditions of hundreds of workers remaining in the country to comply with Brazilian labor laws, says Liane Durao

Rolls-Royce invests $376M to meet growing demand for customized cars

Global oil prices climb on supply cuts and hopes of economic revival

White House launches cybersecurity label for smart home products

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.