Sindh accelerates EV taxi scheme for unemployed youth

The Sindh government is pushing forward its electric vehicle (EV) taxi scheme, which has been in development for some time, with an announcement to offer installment plans for the purchase of EV taxis to young people to reduce unemployment while promoting environmental sustainability, according to Express News.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Secretary of Transport to finalize financial models with banks and other institutions to ensure easy repayment plans for beneficiaries.

The scheme aims to help young individuals gradually own EV taxis while contributing to the province’s clean transportation goals.

During a recent meeting with representatives of a Karachi-based EV assembler, Memon reviewed the environmental benefits of the vehicles. He stressed that the program aligns with the government’s vision to reduce air pollution and foster a greener Sindh.

The EV taxi initiative, which includes standard and pink EV taxis, aims to address unemployment and promote affordable, eco-friendly transport options.

The project’s rollout is expected to begin soon, with the first batch of taxis targeting job creation and cleaner urban mobility.

This development follows earlier efforts to enhance green transportation in Karachi, including the addition of 30 hybrid and 50 electric buses to the Peoples Bus Service in 2024.

While previous announcements indicated progress, this renewed focus underscores the government’s commitment to making the scheme operational.