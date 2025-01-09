Pakistan advances freight wagon production with Chinese collaboration

Pakistan has embarked on a significant joint venture with China’s Baotou Beifang Chuangye Co., Ltd. to manufacture freight wagons locally, a move expected to transform the nation’s railway freight capacity and reduce import reliance.

In Lahore, 115 flat wagons are currently being assembled in Complete Knocked Down (CKD) form, with plans for completion by April 2025. This assembly is part of a larger order for 620 high-capacity freight wagons, jointly produced under the partnership.

Once operational, these wagons will double the current railway transportation capacity, according to Philippe Mi, the Chinese project director of the 820 High-Capacity Wagon (HCW) project.

In 2021, Beifang Chuangye secured a contract to supply 820 freight wagons, including open-top, flat, covered wagons, and cabooses. By 2022, 200 wagons were delivered and integrated into Pakistan Railways. In 2024, another 115 open-top wagons, assembled in Semi Knocked Down (SKD) form at Risalpur, were deployed to key freight routes, alleviating congestion at Karachi Port and enhancing inland connectivity.

Aamir Baloch, CEO of Pakistan Railways, lauded the project as a pivotal step toward economic self-sufficiency and local industrial growth. The venture has generated approximately 450 direct jobs and trained a new workforce of technicians and skilled labor, strengthening Pakistan’s manufacturing capabilities.

The standardisation of wagon designs ensures cost-effective maintenance and operational consistency. Ishaq Butt, the Pakistani project director, emphasized the importance of this efficiency in addressing the nation’s infrastructure needs.

China’s Beifang Chuangye has played a critical role in upgrading Pakistan’s manufacturing ecosystem, offering training in personnel development, quality control, inventory management, and system implementation. The Lahore and Risalpur facilities have seen significant improvements in equipment and processes due to this partnership.

This initiative marks a new era in freight transportation for Pakistan, with substantial economic and logistical benefits expected in the coming years.