Pace Evergreen secures Rs9.83 billion waste management contracts with MWMC

ISLAMABAD: Pace (Pakistan) Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Pace Evergreen Initiative, has signed two major agreements with the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), securing waste management service contracts worth billions of rupees.

According to the company’s notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), “Pace Evergreen Initiative has entered into agreements with MWMC for waste management services in Tehsil Vehari and Tehsil Jahanian.”

The contracts are valued at Rs5.67 billion and Rs4.16 billion, respectively, and span a period of four years.

Pace Evergreen Initiative is a joint venture partnership, with 25% ownership by Pace Barka Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Pace (Pakistan) Limited, which holds a 52% stake.

These agreements mark a significant step for Pace Evergreen in expanding its footprint in the waste management sector while contributing to sustainable practices in the Multan region.