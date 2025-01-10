Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pace Evergreen secures Rs9.83 billion waste management contracts with MWMC

Agreements with MWMC to provide waste management services in Vehari and Jahanian for four years.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pace (Pakistan) Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Pace Evergreen Initiative, has signed two major agreements with the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), securing waste management service contracts worth billions of rupees.

According to the company’s notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), “Pace Evergreen Initiative has entered into agreements with MWMC for waste management services in Tehsil Vehari and Tehsil Jahanian.”

The contracts are valued at Rs5.67 billion and Rs4.16 billion, respectively, and span a period of four years.

Pace Evergreen Initiative is a joint venture partnership, with 25% ownership by Pace Barka Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Pace (Pakistan) Limited, which holds a 52% stake.

These agreements mark a significant step for Pace Evergreen in expanding its footprint in the waste management sector while contributing to sustainable practices in the Multan region.

Previous article
India’s FX reserves slump to 10-month low as rupee pressure mounts
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Videos

Lions & Bloodlines : The Tragedy of Truckanwala Dynasty

The Truckanwala family’s story is one of power, loyalty, and the devastating toll of generational feuds. Starting from the wrestling pits of old Lahore, Billa...

E&Y rehired for PIA sale as privatisation plans face challenges

Benchmark KSE-100 closes at 113,247.29 due to market optimism

SBP announces Monetary Policy Committee meeting schedule for H1 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.