Pakistan’s workers remittances surge by 29% to $3.1 billion in December

Workers’ remittances to Pakistan surged to $3.1 billion in December 2024, reflecting a 29.3% year-on-year growth and a 5.6% increase from the previous month, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Cumulatively, remittances reached $17.8 billion during the first half (July-December) of FY25, marking a 32.8% increase compared to $13.4 billion received during the same period of FY24.

Pakistan’s efforts to curb illegal foreign-exchange trades are seen boosting the nation’s remittances to a record high this year. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expects remittances to reach an all-time high of $35 billion this year from $30 billion last year.

On Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Jameel Ahmad, expressed his optimism that remittance inflows are expected to surpass $35 billion in the current fiscal year.

A breakdown of the inflows shows that overseas workers in Saudi Arabia sent home the highest remittances in December 2024, amounting to $770.6 million. This marked a 6% increase compared to November and a 33% rise from $577.6 million in December 2023.

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew by 2% month-on-month, reaching $631.5 million in December, up from $619.4 million in November. On a yearly basis, inflows from the UAE surged by 51% compared to $419.2 million in the same month last year.

The United Kingdom contributed $456.9 million in remittances during December, reflecting an 11% increase compared to $409.9 million in November. Year-on-year inflows from the UK rose by 24%.

Remittances from the European Union totaled $360.3 million in December, showing an 11% month-on-month increase from $323.5 million in November.

In contrast, remittances from the United States slightly declined by 1% on a monthly basis, with $284.3 million sent in December 2024.

Higher remittances may augment the nation’s foreign exchange reserves and help reduce a major economic vulnerability that pushed the beleaguered nation to the brink of a default last year. Pakistan has been implementing tough economic measures under the International Monetary Fund’s guidance and succeeded in securing a $7 billion loan from the multilateral agency in September.