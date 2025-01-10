Ahmed Hayat Lak reappointed as OGDCL MD/CEO for three years

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Hayat Lak has been reappointed as Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for a three-year term, starting January 9, 2024.

OGDCL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) about this appointment through a notice.

Earlier, Ahmed Hayat Lak was appointed Managing Director/CEO of OGDCL on February 22, 2023.

Industry analysts are optimistic about his appointment, expecting significant advancements in production capacities and diversification initiatives under his leadership.

Previously he was serving as Company Secretary and head of Legal Services. Lak is also a director on the Boards of Mari Petroleum, Reko Dik Mining Company, Pakistan Minerals Private Limited, and Pakistan International Oil Limited.

According to sources, with a long-standing association with OGDCL and a proven track record of exceptional performance, Ahmed Hayat Lak is well-positioned to lead the company into a new era of growth, innovation, and sustainability. His permanent appointment reflects confidence in his ability to strengthen OGDCL’s standing as a leader in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Additionally, Lak too played a role in resolving the complex Reko Diq issue. OGDCL, under his direction, is now actively involved in the development of the Reko Diq project, further cementing his reputation as a forward-thinking leader capable of navigating intricate challenges.

Before joining OGDCL, Mr. Lak served in Pakistan Oil Fields Limited as head of Corporate and Legal Services. He also worked in the National Accountability Bureau as an Advisor to the Chairman and as a Consultant in the office of the Prosecutor General.

He holds a post-graduate degree in law from the University of Wolverhampton – UK and a Bachelor of Law (Hons.) degree from the University of London, United Kingdom.