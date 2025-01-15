National Savings announces results of Rs750 prize bond draw 

The National Savings Division Karachi announced the results of the Rs750 prize bond draw on Wednesday.
The first prize, a substantial Rs1,500,000, was claimed by the holder of bond number 271541. The second prize, comprising three awards of Rs500,000 each, went to bond numbers 0317904, 496553, and 80066.
The third prize category included 1,696 winners, each receiving Rs9,300. The comprehensive results can be accessed through the official National Savings Pakistan website.
The second Rs750 prize bond draw is scheduled for April 15, 2025, in Peshawar, the third on July 15, 2025, in Rawalpindi, and the fourth on October 15, 2025, in Muzaffarabad.
On January 01, the National Savings Division announced the draw schedule for national and premium prize bonds in 2025.
Subsequent prize bond draws include:
Rs. 1,500
- February 17, 2025 (Monday): Multan
- May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Karachi
- August 15, 2025 (Friday): Faisalabad
- November 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi
Rs. 750
- January 15, 2025 (Monday): Karachi
- April 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Peshawar
- July 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Rawalpindi
- October 15, 2025 (Wednesday): Muzaffarabad
Rs. 200
- March 17, 2025 (Monday): Faisalabad
- June 16, 2025 (Monday): Quetta
- September 15, 2025 (Monday): Multan
- December 15, 2025 (Monday): Lahore
Rs. 100
- February 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi
- May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Sialkot
- August 15, 2025 (Friday): Lahore
- November 17, 2025 (Monday): Hyderabad
The premium prize bonds draw schedule for denominations of Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 25,000 has also been finalized. Four draws will take place as follows:
- Rs. 40,000: March 10 (Quetta), June 10 (Hyderabad), September 10 (Peshawar), and December 10 (Sialkot).
- Rs. 25,000: March 10 (Muzaffarabad), June 10 (Lahore), September 10 (Karachi), and December 10 (Faisalabad).