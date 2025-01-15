National Savings announces results of Rs750 prize bond draw 

The National Savings Division Karachi announced the results of the Rs750 prize bond draw on Wednesday.

The first prize, a substantial Rs1,500,000, was claimed by the holder of bond number 271541. The second prize, comprising three awards of Rs500,000 each, went to bond numbers 0317904, 496553, and 80066.

The third prize category included 1,696 winners, each receiving Rs9,300. The comprehensive results can be accessed through the official National Savings Pakistan website.

The second Rs750 prize bond draw is scheduled for April 15, 2025, in Peshawar, the third on July 15, 2025, in Rawalpindi, and the fourth on October 15, 2025, in Muzaffarabad.

On January 01, the National Savings Division announced the draw schedule for national and premium prize bonds in 2025.

Subsequent prize bond draws include:

Rs. 1,500

February 17, 2025 (Monday): Multan

May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Karachi

August 15, 2025 (Friday): Faisalabad

November 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi

Rs. 750

January 15, 2025 (Monday): Karachi

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Peshawar

July 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Rawalpindi

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday): Muzaffarabad

Rs. 200

March 17, 2025 (Monday): Faisalabad

June 16, 2025 (Monday): Quetta

September 15, 2025 (Monday): Multan

December 15, 2025 (Monday): Lahore

Rs. 100

February 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi

May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Sialkot

August 15, 2025 (Friday): Lahore

November 17, 2025 (Monday): Hyderabad

The premium prize bonds draw schedule for denominations of Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 25,000 has also been finalized. Four draws will take place as follows: