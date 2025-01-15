OGDCL announces production start at Kharo-1 well in Sindh

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the successful commencement of production at its Kharo-1 exploratory well, located in the Khairpur District of Sindh.

The well is producing 20 barrels of oil per day (BPD) and 5.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas. The extracted gas is seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) network through a 12.5-kilometer flow line connecting the well site to the Chabaro merging point.

OGDCL operates the Khewari Block with a 95% working interest, while the remaining 5% is held by Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL). This marks a significant step forward in OGDCL’s mission to enhance Pakistan’s energy sector.

The company highlighted that this achievement underscores its commitment to operational excellence and reinforces its leading position in the hydrocarbon industry.