SBP’s monetary policy committee to convene on January 27

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet on Monday, January 27, 2025, to review and decide on the country’s monetary policy, the central bank confirmed today. Following the meeting, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad will hold a press conference to reveal the committee’s decision.

Over the past five MPC sessions, the central bank has slashed the policy rate by a total of 900 basis points (bps) due to a sharp decline in inflation. As of now, analysts expect the SBP may reduce the key policy rate by another 100 bps.

According to Intermarket Securities, the upcoming rate cut may be modest, with little market reaction expected. However, a smaller reduction could be viewed negatively by investors.

Pakistan’s headline inflation fell to 4.1% year-on-year in December 2024, down from 4.9% in November, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In the last MPC meeting, the central bank reduced the policy rate by 200 bps, bringing it to 13%. The committee noted that the cumulative effects of previous rate cuts from June 2024 were starting to take hold and would continue to unfold in the coming quarters.