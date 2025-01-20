Sign inSubscribe
RPPL concludes PPA and hands over power complex

Rousch Power Limited terminates agreements with CPPA and Government, transferring its power complex to National Power Parks Management

By News Desk

Altern Energy Limited has disclosed that its subsidiary, Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL), has concluded its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA) as part of a Negotiated Settlement Agreement (NSA).

The termination includes the Implementation Agreement signed with the President of Pakistan on behalf of the Government, as well as the associated Guarantee issued by the Government of Pakistan.

Under the terms of the NSA, RPPL has received all agreed payments from CPPA. The power complex has been transferred to the designated government entity, National Power Parks Management Company Limited, effective December 31, 2024.

The disclosure was made in compliance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and relevant PSX regulations. The company has requested the information be disseminated to all exchange members.

CCP probes 250% surge in day-old chicken prices
SBP’s monetary policy committee to convene on January 27
News Desk

