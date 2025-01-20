TikTok resumes operations in U.S. after Trump promises revival

TikTok started restoring its services on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to revive the app’s access in the United States upon taking office on Monday.

“Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it,” Trump said at a rally on Sunday, adding that the U.S. will pursue a joint venture to restore the short-video app used by 170 million Americans. Hours earlier, TikTok notified users, “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.”

TikTok reported partial restoration of its website and basic app functions, though it remained unavailable for download on U.S. app stores. “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the company said, thanking Trump for “providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers.”

The app had ceased operations on Saturday night following a law that mandated its shutdown on national security grounds. U.S. officials have raised concerns that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could misuse American users’ data. Trump has said he would extend the ban’s enforcement to negotiate a deal ensuring national security, proposing a joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership.

In 2020, Trump sought to ban TikTok but later approved a potential partnership involving Oracle and Walmart. While his efforts were blocked, Trump recently credited TikTok with helping him win young voters in the 2024 election, signaling a shift in his stance.

Trump’s decision to save TikTok has sparked criticism within his party. Republican senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts said, “There is no legal basis for any ‘extension’ of the ban. ByteDance must sever all ties with Communist China to comply with the law.”

China’s foreign ministry called for a fair business environment, stating, “TikTok has operated in the U.S. for many years and is deeply loved by American users.”

TikTok’s situation has driven users to seek alternatives, with web searches for “VPN” spiking after the shutdown. Businesses reliant on TikTok scrambled to implement contingency plans. Concerns were also raised about TikTok Shop orders placed before the ban.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend Trump’s inauguration. Meanwhile, discussions on TikTok’s U.S. operations continue, with suitors including Frank McCourt and Elon Musk reportedly interested.

ByteDance, largely owned by institutional investors, employs over 7,000 people in the U.S. Reports suggest that U.S. startup Perplexity AI has submitted a proposal to merge with TikTok U.S., potentially forming a new entity. ByteDance has not confirmed any ongoing negotiations.

The U.S. law granting authority to ban Chinese apps, passed with bipartisan support, also affects ByteDance-owned apps like CapCut and Lemon8, which remain unavailable in U.S. app stores.