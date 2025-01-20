5G rollout set for June as Telecom Ministry finalizes roadmap

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has announced a detailed timeline for the launch of 5G services in Pakistan, targeting June this year as the official rollout date.

According to parliamentary documents, recommendations from the Spectrum Advisory Committee’s consultant will be submitted by February. By March, the committee is expected to finalize key policy reforms, including spectrum pricing, trading conditions, and taxation frameworks.

In April, the federal government will approve the policy directive, paving the way for the auction of 3500 MHz, 2600 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 700 MHz spectrum bands in May. Following the auction, telecom operators will commence 5G network operations in June.

The Ministry emphasized that the introduction of 5G services is a significant step in its strategic telecommunication transformation plan. The move aims to enhance internet connectivity across Pakistan and ensure seamless digital access for users nationwide.